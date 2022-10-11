The Manheim Central High School football coach seemingly has an ego the size of Texas. And he obviously has no compassion for the underdog.

Does he think he’s going to get an invitation from the NFL to coach Tom Brady by running up the score Friday, 83-7, on a team from Lebanon that is clearly not on the same level as Manheim Central?

Was 40-7 not good enough? How about 50-7? Or 60-7? I guess he had to make sure that Lebanon wouldn’t catch up. I don’t congratulate him — I congratulate the young men from Lebanon who hung in there while the Manheim Central coach seemingly stroked his ego.

Mary Huber

Lancaster