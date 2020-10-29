This is my view and response to the letter in the Oct. 18 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section as to why a Catholic would vote for Joe Biden (“Why this Catholic supports Biden”).

Regarding Pope Francis’ definition of pro-life: Most people, when talking about being pro-life, are taking a specific stand against abortion.

I don’t understand how any person, especially a religious figure, could compare separating children from parents at the U.S. border (which is terrible, and which the Obama administration also did to a lesser extent) to abortion (which is separating body parts from a baby, which is barbaric).

The Bible says God knew us while we were formed in the womb (Jeremiah 1:4, Isaiah 44:2 and Proverbs 6:16).

President Donald Trump, in my view, kept all of the 2016 campaign promises he made to Christians, which is almost a miracle in itself with all that the Democrats in Congress put him through.

Let God judge President Trump for his personal sins (we are all sinners) and let us judge what and who we want to govern our country. I don’t want the government to control the church. That’s why I’m voting for Trump and religious liberties.

Jacqueline Mackey

Columbia