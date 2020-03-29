To the author of the March 22 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Trump committed to keeping us safe”: While flights from China were banned for non-U.S. citizens, not one step was taken for health screening of Americans coming back from China. So I take no comfort from the White House reaction that did nothing but let exposed people return home to infect others. How you think Joe Biden would respond is unsupported by the fact you’re not privy to the man’s thoughts. But I have more faith in his concern for all citizens and not just for those who can help him politically.

The letter writer mentions the U.S. swine flu deaths as 17,000 — that was actually 12,500, for a mortality rate of 0.02%. The swine flu outbreak that started April 15, 2009, was declared a public health emergency by President Barack Obama on April 26, 2009. Eleven days. While the 2009 flu in humans originated in Mexico, the flu was first discovered in swine in Iowa in 1933. So based on your conflicted reasoning, maybe it was Franklin Roosevelt’s fault for not taking some action? President Donald Trump has prattled on for 60-plus days. Even now he does little but babble nonsense about unproven cures and bully a journalist for having the audacity to ask what he would say to scared Americans. I find no comfort in this man to make any decisions to protect me and my loved ones in this stressful and scary time.

Debra Phillips

Elizabethtown