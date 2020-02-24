I can’t believe that so many people choose “Home Alone’’ as their favorite Christmas movie. I don’t even consider that a Christmas movie — or any movie that I would want to see again.
What happened to the old standards like “White Christmas,’’ “It’s a Wonderful Life,’’ or even the Nativity story?
“Home Alone’’ is about a family abandoning their child during Christmas. Isn’t it terrible that a lot of people think of a Christmas story that has to do with child abandonment? Sad.
Dora Catherson
Lancaster