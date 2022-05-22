I am a mother who has had two children and two safe, legal abortions.

I was a counselor, a community health and sexuality educator, a medical assistant, a recovery room attendant and a patient advocate for Planned Parenthood in four different states, for almost 30 years.

I was a colleague of Shannon Lowney, a young clinic receptionist who was murdered in Brookline, Massachusetts, in 1994 by a crazed, “pro-life” fanatic.

I am the counselor who listened to anti-abortion protesters who actually came off picket lines and into my clinics. Although I assured them, as I did all my patients, that they had a choice not to have an abortion, because it was in direct violation of their beliefs, they all rationalized their decisions and chose to have abortions, nonetheless.

One woman told me she “couldn’t possibly have this baby” because her married lover was a “well-known public figure.” None of these women would even consider my suggestions to either explore adoption or to continue their very much unwanted pregnancies. All of them, despite their hypocrisy and selfish attitudes, were treated by staff with compassion and respect for their privacy.

It’s time to be just as punitive to those who would destroy girls, women and their families by outlawing safe, legal abortion. I propose a national registry for all anti-abortion politicians, citizens and their families, to deny them access to abortion under any circumstances — because the wealthy, the privileged and the hypocrites will always get what they want, in defiance of any laws.

Joanne Walcerz

Elizabethtown