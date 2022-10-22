Cynical politicians have created a toxic, partisan political culture that is destroying our country.

In my view, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker embodies the very worst of this. Smucker seems to derisively dismiss his opponent, Democrat Bob Hollister, who changed political parties to run for Congress after the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Smucker referred to the Democratic Party in a recent debate as “the team that Mr. Hollister wants to join.”

This naked appeal to political tribalism reminds me of the danger that the theologian Reinhold Niebuhr warned about. Niebuhr was concerned with what would happen if society failed to consider and deliberate issues, and instead blindly supported candidates and positions out of tribal identity and loyalty.

Niebuhr wrote: “Ultimately evil is done not so much by evil people, but by good people who do not know themselves and who do not probe deeply.”

I believe that politicians like Smucker who continue to embrace the politics of tribalism elevate partisan battles over finding real solutions to the problems people face.

More and more, this divisive thinking is reflected throughout our society and tears at the fabric of our nation.

How long will this go on before democracy fails? How you talk about and to people who don’t share your same political party matters. Treating everyone with common decency, even if they don’t agree with you, matters.

In my view, Smucker no longer does either of these things. Bob Hollister is running to restore dialogue, cooperation and transparency to Congress. He has my support on Nov. 8.

Leslie McCarthy

Manheim Township