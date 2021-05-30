It seems we are back to the “chicken or the egg” dilemma. Does talking about racism create racism? Or do we talk about racism because it exists?

The first position assumes that if we stop talking about racism, the last vestige of white privilege will gradually go away. The counter claim insists that denying racism is a part of the preservation of racism. Which brings us to the fundamental question: Does systemic racism continue to plague our society?

A small dose of Reinhold Niebuhr is appropriate. The theologian maintained that the morality of a privileged class is largely a rationalization of that privilege, characterized by universal self-deception and hypocrisy.

Singled out were two “specious proofs.” First, the privilege “contributes to the good of the whole.” And second, that it is the “just payment” for meritorious achievement of individuals.

Politically more pertinent for today, those with privilege do not give up their power voluntarily. For, as Niebuhr noted, privilege sees change as a threat to its rationalized morality. For traditional values, calls for justice constitute “cancel culture.”

The leading weakness of privilege is in its historical amnesia and factual denial, lending its perceptions to conspiratorial interpretation of events. Drifting more and more into adversarial politics, this rearguard reactionary cadre is tempted by the devil of violence.

Denial is a curse against justice. As with race, so does obliviousness close its eyes and heart to sexual abuse, child poverty and economic inequality. Denial refuses to wear a mask and infects ecological science.

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown