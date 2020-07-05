I recently made a drive-thru purchase at the Starbucks on Fruitville Pike in Lancaster. When I got to the window to pay for my drink, I was told that the car in front of me had paid for it.

I was so surprised! Being a health care worker, I am so used to taking care of everyone else at work and in my family that this gesture really touched me!

In the past, I have also paid for the car behind me in a drive-thru. It made me feel so good!

I just want to say thank you to the person who bought my drink. I now know what it feels like to be on the receiving end.

Holly Carpenter

Manheim Township