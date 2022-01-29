I had the pleasure of watching one of the best football games that I’ve witnessed in many years. On Jan. 23, the Kansas City Chiefs played the Buffalo Bills to a tie at the end of four quarters in a quarterback battle for the ages. If the Super Bowl is supposed to be a battle between the best NFL teams, we may have already witnessed it.

The Chiefs won in overtime. They deserved the win, as they played by NFL rules and their performance was outstanding. I will probably root for them if they proceed to the Super Bowl.

My issue is with the NFL overtime rules. I believe that when two teams and their quarterbacks play to the level of the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Bills’ Josh Allen, neither deserves to be forced to sit on the bench and watch the other win the game — and have no chance to win based on a coin toss.

Doug Shiffler

East Drumore Township