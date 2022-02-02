Do you really want to end racism? Does it sound like an unrealistic question? Think about it for a minute and let it sink in.

A National Football League-sponsored commercial that has run during recent NFL games includes a young African American man who states, “When I get a job, I’ll make $10,000 less than white people with the same skills.”

I believe that there are some disturbing points presented by this statement.

First, it is inflammatory.

Second, the fact that the young man made a point of specifying “white people” exacerbates the problem of racism, in my view.

Third, and perhaps most disturbing of all, is that the NFL is using the sports environment to promote controversial and politically charged issues. In my judgment, this is completely unacceptable.

Finally, the NFL — or, more specifically, professional sports overall — is not a political bully pulpit. Political and controversial issues have no place in this environment.

Professional sports may be a business, but it’s also entertainment, which people enjoy, and many young people emulate professional athletes. We must not mar the time-honored traditions of professional sports with divisive and polarizing issues.

David J. Bowie

Elizabethtown