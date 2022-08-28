It appears that money, fame and power have stolen justice from the American people again. The National Football League has, in my view, made it clear that it does not take predatory behavior and sexual assault seriously.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received a mere 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, which amounts to a ridiculous 2.1% percent of his $230 million contract.

How shameful. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell should be ashamed and embarrassed at his lack of support for women all over the world. If he refuses to dole out appropriate punishment for such behavior as Watson exhibited, perhaps he should resign.

It’s appalling that, to my knowledge, not a single NFL player spoke out against Watson and in support of the women.

It’s seemingly another case of “I get my huge paycheck and I do not care what other people do.”

Turning a blind eye to the horrible behavior of another player only condones this type of behavior. It is very sad that these men in positions of power and prestige refuse to take a stand against the actions of a person who needs to be stopped.

Where are all the morally strong players and coaches who speak of justice but refuse to take a stand and risk losing their money and fame?

Again, money, power and fame have reduced the justice system to a mere circus act of going through the motions. Every player in the NFL should be ashamed and embarrassed to step onto the field, knowing they condone predatory behavior for the sake of a paycheck.

Kevin Fisher

Penn Township