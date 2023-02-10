The National Football League says we should end racism, but it had the phrase “END RACISM” stenciled in the end zones of stadiums across the country.

The Super Bowl used to be about the two best teams playing for the championship, but now it is seemingly all about Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts representing the first time in NFL history that Black quarterbacks have opposed each other in the championship game.

I suppose that I have been living under a misperception that professional sports are about entertaining the fans. They are not supposed to be a bully pulpit for controversial issues and political statements.

You can’t have things both ways, NFL. Either you are a sports organization or you are nothing more than a mouthpiece for controversial and politically charged issues. It’s time to make a choice.

David J. Bowie

Elizabethtown