In my view, President Joe Biden’s continued misrepresentation of facts and his lies to the American people are well-documented. That said, I also believe that Biden’s continued trumpeting of the “unprecedented job creation” during his presidency is next-level hubris, as he takes credit for something that is not job creation. When a restaurant worker or retail worker who lost their job during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic comes back to work, it is not job creation — it’s job backfill. If you actually look at the data, backfill of lost jobs is the dynamic that is fueling job growth.

Much of the country was locked down in 2020, causing millions of Americans to lose their jobs. Imagine Biden now taking credit for them coming back!

That’s our president — continuing to mislead and assuming we are stupid. I don’t think Biden truly created the thousands of jobs that were lost when he shut down the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township