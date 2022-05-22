The mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, on May 14 was yet another act of violence springing from an ideology of white supremacy.

While I hope this ideology is abhorrent to LNP | LancasterOnline readers, we must acknowledge that it appeals to some in our community.

Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline, for holding up a mirror that reflects these developments in Lancaster County (see “Fighting to bring hate to justice” and “Alleged white nationalist out of zoning appeal” in the May 15 edition).

The U.S. Department of Justice reported a total of 5,227 race, ethnicity or ancestry hate crimes in 2020, a 32% increase over 2019. These events have devastating consequences, causing fear, trauma and anxiety in whole communities.

Vincent Harding, a colleague of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., frequently asked the question, “Is America possible?” Is it possible to build a democracy that embraces a diversity of races, ethnicities, religions, languages and cultures?

Through Lancaster County’s generous welcome to refugees from around the world, many have answered that question with a resounding “yes,” for which I am grateful.

Yet our nearly 250 years as a nation reveal that a truly democratic and multiracial America is not automatic, but requires the courageous and persistent work of each generation. We all have voices. May we each find the courage to oppose the toxic fracturing of our human family caused by white supremacy. Only we can make America possible.

Titus Peachey

Lancaster