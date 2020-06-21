In a social climate where there is polarization, I would like to challenge those in power at LNP | LancasterOnline to consider a small change that would provide a modest (but hopeful) step toward a more inclusive publication.

As I read through my June 14 Sunday newspaper, I decided to scan through the comics and puzzles section. Admittedly, I do enjoy some of the chuckles contained within. However, I noticed a disturbing trend. Of the 23 different comic strips contained in this specific edition, only one of these offerings contained persons of color.

Although your publication serves a community in which diversity is celebrated, it lacks (at least in the comics) that diversity, and it does not reflect the community it serves.

While I understand that the majority of your subscribers might be white (which I am), you underserve potential customers like my children (as I have five children who are multicultural and biracial).

Yes, I understand you have contracts and consumer favorites that populate your pages. However, imagine the inroads you could create by adding syndicated products such as “Herb and Jamaal” or “Curtis” to your selection. Such additions would promote LNP | LancasterOnline to a more diverse population and, in particular, to young readers bound to be future subscribers.

Please be a part of the system of change for a more united community.

Rev. Wade Pond

Lancaster