I urge LNP | LancasterOnline to change its labels when reporting on the debate about abortion (“ ‘Choking on my rage,’ ” May 5).

Those who oppose abortion have seized the label “pro-life,” a nifty bit of marketing that, by default, suggests that those who favor access to abortion are “pro-death.” When newspapers adopt opponents’ wording, they perpetuate that false framing.

In this debate, some people favor access to abortion care, others oppose it. Let the labels reflect that: abortion opponents or anti-abortion on one side and abortion-rights proponents on the other.

Elisabeth Hoffman

Lancaster