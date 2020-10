A Sept. 27 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline headline begins “Unless there’s a Biden blowout, Pennsylvania should prepare for unrest” and concludes “Predicted winner: Chaos.”

Are you trying to stir the pot with that kind of headline? When you say unrest, what you seemingly mean are riots.

My wife and I are very close to canceling our subscription to the newspaper. You should be the voice of reason, not one-liners.

Thomas Ott

Manheim Township