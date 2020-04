More and more the editors seemingly choose to use LNP | LancasterOnline for political purposes, hand-picking which politician to smear. It’s like you’re working directly with the Democratic Party.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, is also in favor of using hydroxychloroquine in some instances and has said so many times publicly. In my view, LNP | LancasterOnline is getting very close to becoming a propaganda arm of the Democratic National Committee.

John Merchlinski

Caernarvon Township