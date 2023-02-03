On Dec. 8, LNP | LancasterOnline published an article regarding a series of shootings in Lancaster County (“3 killings, 0 arrests”).

Included in this article was a sentence stating that the reporter had reached out to various public officials and the district attorney’s office for a comment on the investigations but received no comment. The next sentence was, “Elected leaders and law-enforcement officials paid at taxpayer expense to respond to media inquiries are saying very little of substance.”

What the heck does that have to do with the investigations?

To me, this was just another example of this newspaper’s seeming bias against law enforcement. The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board constantly preaches to us about equity, but your newspaper is full of an alarming number of liberal-slanted articles and columnists.

The majority of published letters to the editor bash conservatives, criticize people who think that those who were assigned male at birth should not compete against girls and push climate change down our throats.

Your national columnists are mainly from The Washington Post, The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times — three newspapers that I view as very liberal. Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson constantly criticizes Republicans and law enforcement.

Let me remind you that the salaries of those who work at LNP | LancasterOnline are partly paid by subscribers and advertisers. In my opinion, we sure aren’t getting our money’s worth with what I view as your one-sided content. So, come on, LNP | LancasterOnline, let’s try to practice some equity in your reporting.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township