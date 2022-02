I’m disheartened that LNP would print an article about James Guerin’s shortcomings — on the front page, no less — after he died (“Death evokes $1B case of fraud,” Feb. 20 Sunday LNP). His family and friends don’t need to hear about the negativity while they are grieving. Guerin paid for his transgressions and started a new life. His life was more than International Signal & Control Corp. I truly believe you owe his family and friends an apology.

C.R. Ruby

Manor Township