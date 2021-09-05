When I unfolded my Aug. 22 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, I was stunned — not with what was printed, but what was almost completely missing from the news section!

We have two major crises taking place in our country: the complete and utter disaster of the U.S. evacuation of Afghanistan and its disregard of the health and safety of our citizens, and also the hundreds of thousands of immigrants flooding into our country illegally this year.

Let’s address them one at a time. I believe that if you listen to anything that is released by the White House, its message is that there is no border crisis. But 100,000-plus immigrants from all over the world — mostly undocumented, unvetted, unvaccinated and unmasked — are attempting to cross our borders. Some are then placed on buses and transported all over the U.S. If LNP | LancasterOnline was interested in investigative journalism, you would be asking how much of the rise in U.S. COVID-19 cases is attributed to this.

I don’t know where to begin with the Afghanistan debacle. Once again, the White House told us things were going smoothly, even when the Taliban had the airport completely surrounded and was only allowing certain people to pass. We left behind billions of dollars of U.S. military weapons, vehicles, aircraft and electronics, which are now in the Taliban’s possession.

President Joe Biden emphatically declared in July that Afghanistan was not going to be another Vietnam.

Guess what, Mr. President: This is 100 times worse, in my view! We didn’t leave anyone there behind, in the hands of the enemy.

Douglass Schaeffer

Christiana