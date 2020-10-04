In the Sept. 27 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, right on the front page, you printed “Unless there’s a Biden blowout, Pennsylvania should prepare for unrest.”

Is LNP | LancasterOnline insinuating that, if we don’t vote for Joe Biden, there will be rioting?

It seems to me that the newspaper is becoming more liberal. I have subscribed to your newspaper for almost 32 years. I and many others believe that LNP | LancasterOnline is leaning far more toward the left. This does not accurately represent the conservative perspective that is held by the majority of the people in this county.

James A. Schneck, Ph.D.

Terre Hill