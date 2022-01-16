I continue to marvel at your newspaper’s continuing obsession with the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and what I view as your dishonesty in calling it an “insurrection.”

I believe this crusade is nothing more than a ploy to demonize former President Donald Trump and Republicans leading into the 2022 midterm elections. You’re labeling him and his supporters — not just those who participated in the U.S. Capitol riot — as “traitors” seeking to overturn the U.S. Constitution.

Hysterical speeches by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris comparing the Jan. 6 riot to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor aren’t just demeaning to all those who died in those actual attacks on America, but also to our legal and constitutional right to challenge election results, something the Democrats have repeatedly done after several recent presidential elections.

The fact is, not one person died on Jan. 6 at the hands of those who participated in the riot. The only person killed was a protester shot by a U.S. Capitol police officer.

Not one protester fired a shot. At the rally that preceded the riot, President Trump said, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser requested only a small number of National Guard troops prior to Jan. 6, clearly not enough for a rally of that size. And then-House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving, who is under the control of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, did not make a request for the National Guard until the morning of the rally, much too late to do any good. Their lack of a timely response played a direct role in the events of that day, according to USA Today, which reported, “Because federal and local authorities underestimated the threat, National Guard troops were not poised to respond.”

Just like Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the two impeachments of Trump, I believe this new charade is a politically inspired witch hunt — nothing more. Your newspaper’s constant hectoring doesn’t change that.

David Lampo

Rapho Township