In 1993 the comic strip “For Better or For Worse” featured a two- or three-week storyline in which Michael’s best friend realized he was gay and came out to his family and friends. The Intelligencer Journal (a predecessor of LNP | LancasterOnline) pulled the strip temporarily, writing in a note to readers, “The publisher of the Intelligencer Journal feels the content of the strip is inappropriate for a comic page read by children.”

On Aug. 27, the front page of LNP | LancasterOnline’s Home & Garden section had an article on a garden tour in Strasburg (“A living lab”) and featured a garden that belonged to a married gay couple. The article featured a picture of the two men.

1993 to 2020. Our country is changing and our local newspaper has come a long way. Congratulations!

Juanita Fowler

Leola