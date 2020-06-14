In these days of turmoil, our daily newspaper is a welcome sign of stability. So, thank you to the staff, editors and publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline.

— History. Started in 1794 as the Lancaster Journal, you are one of the oldest newspapers in the country. The first relief wagon to arrive after the Battle of Gettysburg came from the Lancaster Journal owners. Although more than 20% of U.S. newspapers have closed in the past 15 years, LNP | LancasterOnline has adapted to continue publishing a print edition seven days a week.

— Balanced. Allowing different views, as had existed with the New Era and Intelligencer Journal, we can appreciate or be aggravated by reading letters to the editor and editorials from both sides of most issues — or, we can be investigatory. The Caucus (an LNP Media Group watchdog publication) has become a major and well-respected player in overseeing the work being done, or not being done, by our elected representatives in Harrisburg.

— Community. The Steinman family and its foundation have been central players in our nonprofit community. LNP | LancasterOnline has been a supporter of, and investor in, many downtown Lancaster efforts —such as the Lancaster Downtown Investment District Authority. The Scribbler column keeps us rooted in the treasure of our deep history. A weekly religion section encourages people of all — or no — religious persuasion. The Lancaster Watchdog offers an outlet for issues regarding local roads and infrastructure.

— Local. LNP Media Group supports numerous publications, including the highly respected Lancaster Farming. Staff of LNP | LancasterOnline also make personal contributions to our local culture.

So, writers, administrators, editors and owners of LNP | LancasterOnline: Thank you. Please keep it up.

James R. Adams

Manheim Township