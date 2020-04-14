This is a rebuttal to the coronavirus panic and the LNP | LancasterOnline editorial regarding the New Holland Sales Stables (“Again, stay home,” April 1).

First, I’ll say I’ll forgive the writers for their ignorance. I’m sure they have never gotten to know the Plain folks at these auctions and how they function. I’m also sure the writers couldn’t be bothered to dig deeper as to why these folks stand inches apart, etc., and visit, instead of sticking with a smartphone.

Also, these writers have no business taking the auction to task, as I’m sure the auction knows these Plain folks will still operate as they see fit — not how the auction tells them. And definitely not how the fake media tells them to or sees fit.

For a newspaper that I’ve seen constantly decline over the years, I believe the writers and editors have their work cut out running their own business, rather than telling someone else how to — and not even knowing the circumstances.

Most these Plain people drink raw milk and raw cider that the uneducated say will supposedly kill them. They work and/or play around animal manure. This group refuses to live in fear and let panic and fear rule the day.

And then the real laugher — putting cones and tape out to show them how to stay six feet apart? Seriously? They’d get 50 people in the 6-foot spaces to shoot the breeze. That’s why it’s good to get to know these people before writing about them.

B.L. Nolt

East Earl Township