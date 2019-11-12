Sorry to read less and less in the LNP daily paper. Some time ago, the Sports section was generally gutted. With all the instant availability of information, news of sports results was routinely omitted due to “end of contest after publication deadline.” Does anyone work after 5 p.m.?
Recently, the “last” page disappeared. The (diminished) weather information is relegated to the bottom of an interior page.
More recently, the business news has been almost totally removed. Believe it or not, there are subscribers who read (and understand!) the business section.
So, I guess one morning in the not too distant future, I’ll (try to) pick up my paper — and nothing will be there.
What a sad deterioration.
Andrew Appel
Martic Township