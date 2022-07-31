For three days in a row last week, I noticed something disturbing when reading my copy of LNP: There was no mention of the war in Ukraine. Have we gotten tired of reading about the atrocities that are occurring and the deaths happening in that part of the world? Are we becoming blind to the suffering because it isn’t in our part of the world, in our neighborhood? I hope not. We should never become blind to the suffering of others, whether it is happening to those we know or those far away.

I implore this newspaper to continue carrying news of the war in Ukraine and other wars and tragedies around the world. We need to be kept informed and aware of what is happening. Only then can we do something about it.

What can we do from so far away? We can pray for the people suffering and the leaders making the decisions. We can find ways to help through donations to organizations. And we can perhaps even learn from the mistakes being made in those faraway countries so that our country and our community do not make the same mistakes.

America and other countries turned a blind eye to the awful things happening to Jews during World War II. Let’s not repeat that history; let’s learn from it.

Donna Becker

Providence Township