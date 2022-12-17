Just wondering why anything that would be considered to be against former President Donald Trump usually makes your newspaper within the first three pages, but all this information being put out by Elon Musk from the Twitter files has rarely been mentioned.

To me, this means you are a one-party media outlet. If I don’t soon see a change in your coverage, I will be canceling my subscription.

In my view, your one-sided coverage is not fair to everyone, and it helps to tip elections to the party of your choice by not getting all of the truth out.

Charles Robinson

Manheim Township