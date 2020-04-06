Early on, I was informed that a picture is worth a thousand words, so I am somewhat mystified when viewing the president’s COVID-19 news conferences.

As citizenry, we are being asked to practice social distancing of 6 feet or more. Around the podium — for the world to see — our nation’s leaders stand shoulder to shoulder.

It suggests to me that test kits are available to the aristocracy, but many of us peons may never have that kind of access to tests. Through the mercies of God, I pray we don’t need them. Lead by example, Mr. President.

Bud Hart

East Drumore Township