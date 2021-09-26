Dan Nephin’s front-page article in the Sept. 19 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Legal experts talk mask mandate”) explained the concept of kicking the can down the alley. Having been a junior high or middle school administrator for more than 25 years, the thought of school boards, district administrators and principals enforcing the indoor-masking mandate within schools has my head spinning.

The notion of a building administrator assuming the role of legal arbitrator — in addition to the raft of daily responsibilities and unexpected crises — will surely drive veteran, upstart and aspiring principals out of the profession.

Complementing Nephin’s piece was the well-written and passionate plea in the op-ed from Priscilla Simmons (“School nurses deal with COVID-19 issues, care for our children”). She wrote about the expanded role of certified school nurses during the pandemic. Her piece brought to the forefront what school nurses do every day throughout the school year. Simmons sums up her beliefs in her plea to parents and guardians to heed her as she writes, “Our nurses, teachers, administrators and other professionals are called upon to care for our nation’s children.”

Lancaster County government’s elected officials need to shed their ill-fitting political garments and partner with leaders in business, health care, school districts and the faith-based community to ensure the safety of the children in our community. Kicking the can, seemingly because of political aspirations, flies in the face of doing what is best for the safety and welfare of our children.

The potential death of a school-age child from COVID-19 will without question start the engine for change related to mask-wearing. Until that first death occurs, fingers will be pointed and the can will be given another kick.

Robert Ruder

Manheim Township