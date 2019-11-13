I want to say how fantastic your LNP | LancasterOnline newspaper and website are.
I moved to Pennsylvania last month, but began subscribing to your e-paper months ago to learn about the area. What an education it has been!
LNP has all the features of traditional hometown papers, many that have fallen by the wayside elsewhere with mergers and the restructuring of how people receive news. You have added so much more to make for a very robust community news and entertainment source.
Along with keeping readers on top of happenings and changes in the county, you are responsive to readers’ concerns like road construction. You provide a wealth of information for groups like seniors, as well as articles that focus on local history. I save the weekly TV schedule and specials like Entertainment Lancaster. Now, LNP helping with letters to Santa is icing on the cake.
And your Opinion section is outstanding. Editorials, of local import or broad interest like vaping, give clarity and are relevant for our time. Columns and the publishing of so many letters add differing perspectives that broaden views.
There is a very healthy, beneficial synergy between LNP, businesses and organizations, and the people who live and visit here.
Linda Kilcrease
West Lampeter Township