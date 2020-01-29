In The New York Times article by Peter Baker that’s printed above in the fold on the front page of the Jan. 24 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline (“Trump’s words used against him in trial”), the first line is completely false.
“The House managers prosecuting President Donald Trump for HIGH CRIMES AND MISDEMEANORS have failed so far to persuade Senate Republicans to let them call new witnesses in his impeachment trial.”
I added those fully capitalized words for emphasis. Baker should know that the two articles of impeachment charged by the House Democrats — with no GOP support — contained no charges of any crimes, let alone high crimes and misdemeanors required by the Founding Fathers.
In case Baker forgot: “Article I: Abuse of Power” and “Article II: Obstruction of Congress.”
Truthfully, I am not surprised by The New York Times’ error, but I will be very disappointed if LNP | LancasterOnline does not print a correction. My annual subscription renewal is due Feb. 4. Printing a timely correction will help me make a decision on my renewal.
Robert Ream
Columbia