In my view, The New York Times article by Charlie Savage, published on Page A8 of the Feb. 16 LNP (“Court filing sparks furor on the right”), lays bare the hubris and arrogance of the media elite.

The second paragraph states, “Upon close inspection, these narratives are often based on a misleading presentation of the facts or outright misinformation. They also tend to involve dense and obscure issues, so dissecting them requires asking readers to expend significant mental energy and time — raising the question of whether news outlets should even cover such claims.”

If the allegations being investigated by special counsel John Durham are proven true, I believe this will be the most egregious criminal effort to manipulate government agencies for political gain in our history.

It’s insulting for Savage to suggest that the public is incapable of understanding such “dense and obscure issues” or is unwilling to dedicate time to understand them. As denigrating as I believe this suggestion is, more offensive is the notion that self-anointed arbiters of information should determine what we are permitted to know.

When Savage suggests that news media may better serve the public by withholding stories requiring us to “expend significant mental energy,” he implies we should be spared the difficult challenges of thinking, something he is seemingly eager to do for us.

While it’s gracious of him to accept this burden, I think not.

Here, I don’t address the virtues or ills of either political party, laud Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, or advocate for policy positions.

Rather, I ask Americans if we want an arrogant, condescending, clearly biased group of political partisans determining what we are permitted to know? Again, I think not.

Edwin A. Hurston

Pequea