I struggled with this letter to the editor, because after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and into the 1970s, I really had faith that we would have settled the racial equality and disharmony issues in America by now.
I realize today that we have not. Even within the greatest institution in which disharmony should never exist — the church of Jesus Christ — we are still struggling.
Still, I am hopeful, because of the agenda of the kingdom of God.
Globally, the Christian church is coming to the realization that, actually, all of us are God’s human offspring and already citizens of his kingdom. We are understanding that we already have equality and are transcending the limited notions and mindsets of a “racial divide.” Although these limited mindsets are very much a reality in our world’s systems, the religious church, and our American communities, they are a nonreality in the kingdom of God.
King was a kingdom theologian, and his message cost him his physical life, but not in vain! There is a new creation rising up to manifest the character and lifestyles of this Christ-conforming message — with a new voice of “kingdom radicalism” roaring with new thinking patterns and lifestyles, taking the risks of unpopularity, and embracing the rewards and great dividends of hope in our communities for a blessed and beloved future.
Pastor Kevin Brown
Lancaster