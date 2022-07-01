If you were a teen or young adult in 1965, you’ll remember Bob Dylan’s iconic song, “Mr. Tambourine Man.” In fact, you probably sang along with the chorus. The “pied piper” imagery and sense of foreboding in the lyrics could easily be descriptive of today’s political chaos — with a few twists:

Hey Mr. Tambourine Man, you’ve played a song for them — the would-be authoritarians, like yourself, who are waging culture wars with the seeming intent of reining in state and federal powers for personal gain. In “the jingle jangle morning,” they came “followin’ you,” along with your examples of how to grift and lie.

In five short years, you’ve divided our nation, and you’ve tried to put a wrecking ball to our constitutional processes and institutions. In overturning Roe v. Wade, the conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices, including your appointees, immediately placed women into second-class citizen status by taking away their reproductive right to choose. We can now assume that other important precedents relating to our freedoms could just as easily be tossed into the trash bin of history.

Hey Mr. Tambourine Man, many Americans who are outraged by your scurrilous use of our democracy. But we do have a voice. “We’re not sleepy, and there is no place we’re going to.” Our democracy and our freedoms are on the line. We will take a stand against your errant political legacy and vote in the midterms, en masse, for our country, for our daughters and granddaughters, and for posterity.

Anne D. Miller

Manor Township