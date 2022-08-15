I would like to hijack a term we often hear coming out of eastern Ukraine. Can we refer to people who believe that former President Donald Trump speaks for them as “separatists” — not Republicans?

They apparently have little interest in being Americans. In my view, they no longer believe in the basic tenets of the rule of law, free and fair elections and liberty and justice for all.

A famous Republican, Abraham Lincoln, once stated, “I appeal to all loyal citizens to favor, facilitate and aid this effort to maintain the honor, the integrity, and the existence of our National Union, and the perpetuity of popular government; and to redress wrongs, already long enough endured.”

He recognized the long-term danger of a nation divided.

I have very many good-hearted Republican friends with whom I disagree on policy, priorities and platform, but the arguments end at the water’s edge.

The so-called “patriots” cheering on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his xenophobic rhetoric in Texas recently make one wonder why some people would wish to be labeled as Republicans. It seems like “separatist” is a more apt term.

Andy Winters

Millersville