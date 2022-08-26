The new Inflation Reduction Act can dramatically lower the price of your next car — if it’s electric. That’s because it includes $7,500 in tax credits for electric vehicles assembled in North America. For example, a new Nissan Leaf sells for $27,400, but with tax credits it will cost you only $19,900.

Buy a used Leaf, like I did, for about $12,000, and you now get $4,000 in tax credits, so you’ll pay about $8,000. By the way, I got my 2015 Leaf four years ago and it looked and ran like new and still does — with virtually no maintenance.

Then there’s the fact that you don’t buy gas anymore. My electric bills haven’t gone up since I bought my Leaf. But then I use 100% clean energy to power my car. I got that by signing up with a Pennsylvania company that supplies me with wind-powered energy. You can do the same by going to papowerswitch.com and selecting “Clean Energy” on the drop-down menu under “Shop for Energy.”

Like the price of electric vehicles, the price of clean energy goes down every year. That’s real inflation reduction. In some places in the United States, solar/wind energy prices are already as low as 2 cents per kilowatt-hour. The national average for fossil fuel electricity is about 12 cents per kWh. In Pennsylvania, PPL’s fossil fuel-generated electricity recently went up 38%, so Lancaster County’s PPL customers now pay about $34 per month more, or about $400 more per year.

Electric vehicles and clean energy save money and help to combat climate change.

Lynn Goldfarb

Manheim Township