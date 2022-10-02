The rules governing the legislative process in Harrisburg are written by the leaders of the party that controls the General Assembly.

Those rules currently allow committee chairs to kill any bill for any reason, no matter how popular the bill is with the public or state Legislature.

Under the rules, 80% of all bills died in committee without a hearing during the 2019-2020 legislative session.

Majority party leaders deny there is absolute control over the committee agenda because of the existence of the discharge petition process. A discharge petition, they say, allows committee members to vote on a bill despite the objection of the committee chair.

In the past 11 years, there have been 50 attempted discharge petitions. Just one resulted in a bill getting out of committee. That’s not much of a fix.

Under the 2019-2020 rules, 50% of bills that passed one chamber never got a vote in the other chamber. That session’s rules led to 93% of introduced bills being denied a vote at some point in the process.

Was that session unusual? Hardly. Through September, the figures for the current session are similar. Under the rules, any one of six majority party leaders can block any bill for any reason.

Is that your definition of a representative democracy? Clearly, Harrisburg is broken.

To fix Harrisburg we must change the rules. To learn how, visit FixHarrisburg.com.

Our country’s founders feared the tyranny of the majority. The rules governing Harrisburg’s legislative process embrace the tyranny of the majority.

Anthony Crocamo

West Hempfield Township