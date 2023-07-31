At this year’s Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, researchers released the first-ever county-level prevalence estimates. They found that the Eastern and Southeastern United States have the highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s dementia.

In Lancaster County, the Alzheimer’s dementia prevalence estimate is 11.5% among residents ages 65 or older.

The research comes following the release of “Healthy Brain Initiative: State and Local Road Map for Public Health, 2023-2027” by the Alzheimer’s Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This document provides public health officials throughout the nation with a set of strategies to promote brain health and to improve the quality of life for people living with dementia and their caregivers.

Alzheimer’s prevalence estimates can help public health officials determine the burden on the health care system and better understand areas of high risk and need.

It is critical that we continue to implement a dementia public health infrastructure across the commonwealth.

Sara Murphy

Vice President, Programs and Services, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter