In 2018, I submitted a letter to the editor (“Democratic Party a real clown show”) in which I suggested that the Democratic National Committee look into purchasing a clown car from Ringling Bros. circus and filling the car with U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters and that woman who wears the colorful cowboy hats (U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson).

Now, I think we need a larger clown car. Sorry, Schumer. Make room for President Joe Biden as the head clown and driver, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, who might be able to take over as the driver, if needed. (However, be sure you do not drive anywhere near our Southern border.)

The clown car is filling up. But I do believe there is still room for, let’s say, a squad of four Democrats.

I like a good joke. However the current administration is in my opinion a joke and would be entertaining if it was not so serious.

If anyone reading this letter does not like what they read, I would just ask this: “C’mon man, give me a break. Period.”

Bernard G. Grimm Jr.

Lancaster Township