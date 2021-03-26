We write to acknowledge the recent plan adjustments offered to the Lancaster city Historical Commission on March 15 by the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health/Hankin Group development team.

These follow months of discussions among the Historical Commission, the development team and interested citizens. The initial development plan called for the demolition of four buildings, including the historic tavern and carriage house at the southeast corner of Frederick and Prince streets. Replacing these two historic Frederick Street properties was a five-story apartment complex immediately across the street from two-story row houses.

The new plan shows retention and restoration of the tavern and the carriage house. It lowers the five-story apartment complex on the south side of Frederick between Market and Prince streets to four stories.

The new plan significantly improves the LGH/Hankin proposal and is to be applauded. Much credit for the positive revisions to the proposed plan must accrue to the members of the Historical Commission.

Throughout the months this plan has been discussed, the commission has shown admirable focus, patiently reiterating that our Heritage Conservation District ordinance requires the design of new development to be worked around existing historic buildings, minimizing demolition of significant buildings whenever possible.

The commission has also been responsive to citizen input. We 15 Lancastrians became involved when the first LGH/Hankin development plan was presented. Our members have attended all public meetings of the commission, met for discussions with other neighbors and made comments and recommendations throughout.

We look forward to the more detailed plan submission at the next Historical Commission public meeting.

Co-signers of this letter are Eugene Aleci, Linda Aleci, James A. Delle, John deVitry, Andy Esbenshade, Randolph Harris, David High, Jeff LeFevre, Arthur Morris, Lynn Scott Paden, Tom Simpson, Timothy Smedick, Jean Weglarz and Linda Weidman.

Moirajeanne FitzGerald

Lancaster