I would like to thank the Lancaster County Parks & Recreation Department and administrator Paul Weiss for the six new pickleball courts in D.F. Buchmiller County Park. After many years, they heard our pleas and have answered them. The construction crew did a beautiful job of converting the old tennis courts. (West Lampeter Township also was part of the effort.)

Buchmiller Park is an idyllic setting where the community can come together to enjoy this rapidly growing sport. Disc golf is also very popular here.

The boroughs and townships in Lancaster County also need to get on board and convert underused tennis courts to pickleball courts. We have so many players in the county from pros to beginners and we sure need more courts!

Beth Moyer

Lancaster Township