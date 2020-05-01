Forced idleness, while being patriotic in not spreading disease, might require redefining the value of inactivity.

Many new perspectives are being found to deal with stress and tensions as social distancing becomes our new reality.

Meditation has been around for centuries, and those practitioners have a reflective attitude that allows calmness to prevail in almost every situation.

Living in 21st-century America, I understand this intellectually, yet resist in fear of missing out (FOMO) on the great swirl of possibilities in human activities.

Virtues now might be cultivated to decrease egoism’s unruly desires, so we can be more altruistic while staying at home. Can you sing while being caged?

Eventually, most of us will survive and hopefully look at this harsh moment with less pain as many suffer the unfairness of COVID-19.

With an intense investigation into the science of what is here now, ways to ease this this suffering will come.

A great healing will occur. It takes all of us to help all of us.

Sing or whistle and love a little.

All things must pass. The coronavirus will not last.

Jay Royer

Lancaster Township