I want to congratulate the brilliant minds of the people who changed something that worked like a greased wheel. I’m speaking of the parking for the Mount Gretna Outdoor Art Show.
For years, all cars parked in a huge parking lot, just a few miles from the show. Thousands of people were bused in, and in a few minutes we were at the show.
This year, organizers canceled the buses, and our cars were to be directed to a parking lot within walking distance to the show. The road to the show was bumper to bumper to bumper. My husband and I sat in line an hour and 45 minutes and finally gave up.
Thanks to the fair committee. You ruined it for thousands of people coming to the show.
And the merchants in the show: Every year, we anticipated coming to Mount Gretna Outdoor Art Show. But unless a light bulb goes off in the minds of the organizers, we’ll be a “no show.”
Honey Kelsey
Ephrata