We wish to thank the writer of the June 3 letter (“A call for us to be united”) for her compassionate, well-articulated call for greater caring for each other in our society. What the writer was espousing is stated in several places in the Christian Scripture as the greatest commandments (paraphrased): To love God with all our capacity, and to love our neighbor as we do ourselves.

Today, loving our neighbor as ourselves is facing two major challenges: Many chafe at the prospect of making some personal sacrifices to protect themselves and those they come in contact with from the virus that causes COVID-19. To us, loving our neighbor as we love ourselves means we try to help protect others from the virus even at some personal inconvenience and cost.

Second, we are experiencing a flash point of anger and frustration from what seems to be accelerating mistreatment of minorities, especially blacks. There are unwarranted killings by police, outrage expressed in the form of protest (sometimes violent), and resentment by some of those witnessing the chaos. We cannot permit the continued killing and mistreatment of our black neighbors. When the mistreatment is committed by law enforcement and/or government, those institutions and elected officials must be challenged or replaced.

The temptation is to look away, hoping that with time both of these crises will pass and we can just get back to normal. We must embrace a new normal for ongoing health practices that protect all, and for living together as a society in which all are safe and cared for. We must love each other as much as we do ourselves.

Keith Stuckey

Lititz

(Co-signers of this letter: Don Beidler, Keith Stuckey, Warren Tyson, Tom Verghese and Les Wagner.)