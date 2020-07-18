New name for this coronavirus? (letter) Jul 18, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Given the credit that Vice President Mike Pence has given President Donald Trump for his strong leadership on COVID-19, would it not be proper to honor the president by naming it the “Trump Virus”?Bob Hess Lititz Today's Top Stories Lancaster company will help lunar craft keep it's cool during deliveries to Moon 2 hrs ago Covenant United Methodist Church offers parking lot services 2 hrs ago Mad Chef Craft brewing opens taproom inside Lancaster city's Cabalar Meat Co. 2 hrs ago Tower Behavioral Health hospital opens in Reading 2 hrs ago Columbia posts police department's use-of-force policy online, but much of it is blocked out 2 hrs ago Here's what COVID-19 inspections of Lancaster County nursing homes show so far 2 hrs ago John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80 5 hrs ago Sen. Casey urges increased federal spending on education; local advocate says Lancaster city schools 'underfunded already' 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Donald Trump Trump Virus Mike Pence Pandemic