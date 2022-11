A new memorial honoring Vietnam War veterans has been placed in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery (Section 24C). It was sponsored by Blankets of Honor of Elizabethtown.

Thanks to all the businesses and individuals that stepped forward with the donations needed to help make this a reality.

The Oct. 8 dedication included a Huey helicopter, riderless horse and more.

R.I.P., my brothers and sisters.

Clyde R. Snyder III

Vietnam veteran

Lancaster Township