How ironic!

The Sept. 18 LNP | LancasterOnline included an Associated Press article out of Washington, D.C., with the headline “Barr suggests sedition charges for protest violence.” In it, I encountered this sentence: “Some cases are viewed as trumped-up and should not be in federal court ...”

Trumped-up. That phrase has been around for a long time. It means blown out of proportion, exaggerated or fabricated.

It’s a phrase I had forgotten because it seems to have fallen out of use. Trumped-up. Although it preceded 45, it is absolutely perfect!

Alicia L. Black-Kirby

Penn Township