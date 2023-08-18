I read the recent LNP | LancasterOnline article about the building plans on Lincoln Highway at Rockvale, soon to be called Lincoln Square (“Voters’ top pick is Lincoln Square,” Aug. 10 LNP | LancasterOnline).

The article stated there will be 500-plus new housing units. Has anyone truly considered the additional traffic on Route 30 and the other county roads?

I think not.

Slowly but surely, nonlocal building initiatives are diminishing forever the beauty of Lancaster County.

Is it an improvement?

I think not.

Barbara J. Seras

West Lampeter Township